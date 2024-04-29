Google Contacts redesign makes adding new contacts more intuitive

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Contacts is redesigning the Create Contact page.

It’s now less cluttered, has new buttons, and fresher options.

The redesign is rolling out on version 4.30 of the Google Contacts app.

Google Contacts is getting a handy redesign that makes it easier to add a new contact or edit an existing one. The new design is available on the latest version of the app — 4.30.50.628193927. Google hasn’t started rolling out this version through the Play Store yet, but Android Authority contributor and tipster Assemble Debug sideloaded it from APKMirror and alerted us about it.

Thanks to a fresh, decluttered design, creating or editing a contact in the Google Contacts app is now more straightforward. Instead of being greeted with a long list of fields to fill, the “Create Contact” page now shows four necessary fields up top and adds buttons to fill in other important but optional information below.

Google Contacts old design Google Contacts old design

You’ll now see fields to add a contact’s first name, last name, company, and phone number, followed by buttons to add their email, a significant date like their birthday, an address, and a label. There’s also increased focus on the “Notes” field, which now appears more prominent and encourages users to add additional information about the contact.

Google Contacts new design Google Contacts new design Google Contacts new design

There’s a new “Favourite” button on top, allowing you to quickly add a contact as a favorite during the contact creation process. Moreover, the “Add field” button now opens a dialog to add specific details instead of populating the whole screen with input fields (which is how it worked in the old design).

If you haven’t spotted the redesigned Google Contacts interface yet, you’ll have to wait for Google to roll out the update officially. You can also try sideloading the latest version of the app to try and get the feature.

