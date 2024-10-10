Google Contacts could make adding contacts to other accounts a hassle (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be making a change to the Contacts app.

When saving a contact, you’ll no longer have the ability to choose which Google account or device it is saved to.

You can still use “move to another account” to move a contact to a different account.

When you want to add a new contact in the Google Contacts app, there’s a nice convenient feature that lets you choose where to store that contact. Unfortunately, it looks like the Android app could take away that feature in the future.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Currently, in Google Contacts there is a “Save to” section that exists below the save button and above the entry fields. Tapping on “Save to” will open up a list where you can choose to save your new contact to a specific Google account or device.

However, in version 4.42.26.682057806 of the Google Contacts app, we noticed that this option is now missing. In the left screenshot above is the old behavior and the screenshot to the right is the new behavior. It’s unclear if this change is intentional.

In the screenshots below, you’ll see the create contact page expanded. The leftmost image shows the old behavior, while the two on the right show the new behavior. While the “Save to” section is gone, you’ll notice that there is now a “Saving to (Google account)” at the bottom of the page.

This does not necessarily mean that you won’t be able to save to other accounts or devices. However, you’ll have to use another method to do so. It appears you can still use “move to another account” to move a contact to a different Google account or device.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments