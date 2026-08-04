Google widely rolling out support for Live Updates for stopwatch and timer

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is widely rolling out support for Live Updates in the Google Clock app.

The app now shows a running timer/stopwatch as a Live Update in the status bar and lock screen.

It’s a server-side update, so it could still take a while to reach everyone.

The Google Clock app started getting support for Live Updates for stopwatches and timers last week. At that time, the server-side update hadn’t started rolling out widely, but that’s changing now as Google is flipping the switch for a wider rollout.

With Google Clock v9.0, users will see Live Updates when a stopwatch or a timer is running. Previously, users would only see an icon in the status bar, a simple notification with controls for the stopwatch or timer, or the running timer/stopwatch in the At a Glance widget.

Live Updates for the timer/stopwatch appear in a pill-shaped box in the status bar, along with a real-time count. Tapping the icon expands the notification and offers users controls to pause/lap a running stopwatch or pause/add 1 minute to a running timer.

Users can now also see Live Updates for the Clock app on the lock screen as well as on the always-on display (AOD). When we reported on this last week, timers on the AOD were also being updated in real time.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

However, it seems the AOD now only displays a simple notification indicating that a timer/stopwatch is running. Tapping this opens the lock screen with the Live Update running.

The Google Clock v9.0 update can be downloaded from the Play Store, but support for Live Updates is part of a server-side rollout. While it appears that the update is rolling out widely now, if you’re still unable to see Live Updates for your timer/stopwatch, you’ll just have to wait.

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