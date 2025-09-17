Google's latest Clock update may finally fix its Expressive woes (APK teardown)

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Clock 8.2 appears to fix some of the rendering issues users saw with the app’s Expressive redesign.

Google’s working on a slightly tweaked workflow for alarm creation, making date options more prominent.

Alarms that fail to go off as scheduled should start displaying a slightly more helpful error notification.

Sometimes, it’s the simplest things in the world that end up causing our most unexpected headaches. Google’s Clock app is about as straightforward as they come: it tells the time, lets you set alarms, and can run a stopwatch or a timer. What could possibly go wrong? Well, a recent update addressed our lack of imagination there, as users found the time rendered in unexpected ways, impairing visibility. Thankfully, it looks like some fixes are already arriving.

When Clock started getting its Material 3 Expressive overhaul last month, users were quick to spot some edge cases where screen elements no longer quite fit where intended, with text and numerals spilling off the side of the screen or wrapping in unwanted ways. Google said that it had figured out what was going wrong here, and reassured users that a fix was on the way.

Looking at the new version 8.2 release of Google Clock, we’ve spotted some updated screen layouts that appear to be in response to these problems — and specifically, with the stopwatch. We weren’t seeing the unwanted behavior ourselves even before this update, so we can’t confirm definitively that this is the fix, but it sure has all the hallmarks of one.

That will most likely address some of the more egregious rendering issues we observed, but the app is also beholden to your font-size and screen density settings, so if things are still looking wonky for you, feel free to dial those down in Android system settings.

While that fix alone is reason for Google to update Clock, we’ve also spotted a few other changes happening here, some already available and a few of the more work-in-progress variety. In the former column, we’re seeing new options for the app’s world clock. There, we’re getting some interface changes for moving cities around or removing them from your list — nothing we couldn’t do before, but just now with a nice, accessible menu instead of doing it all by dragging.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

One that’s not quite ready to debut just yet concerns the options you see when creating a new alarm. So far, you initially set just the time for your new alarm, and then if you want to tweak the days on which it’s active, or change the name it displays as, you’d have to give that entry a tap to pull up the date selection sheet. Google appears to be considering an alternate workflow here that natively surfaces date selection in the background, ready for you to adjust as soon as you’re done setting the alarm’s time:

Existing UI In-development UI

Finally, we’ve spotted a small quality-of-life improvement that could help you deal with one of the worst things that can happen with Clock: it misses your alarm. You may have gotten the not particularly helpful “Alarm did not fire due to an unknown reason” notification in the past, but Clock is working to update that with some new text:

Code Copy Text <string name="alarm_not_fired_or_was_interrupted_default_message">Your %s alarm may not have gone off. This can happen because your device was off, the time zone changed, or the clock app stopped unexpectedly.</string> <string name="alarm_issue_title">Alarm issue</string>

Missing an alarm is still going to be a huge pain, but at least Google is going to start providing some potentially actionable advice there.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

