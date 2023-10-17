Google Clock app gets weather forecast and other cool new features in update

TL;DR Google is pushing out an update to the Google Clock app.

The update brings four new changes to the app.

The update is not yet widely available.

An update to one of the best alarm clock apps for Android is starting to roll out. The update will bring a handful of new useful features to the Google Clock app.

First noticed by Mishaal Rahman and @Nail_Sadykov, Google is pushing out an update to the Google Clock app. Version 7.6 of the app is bringing with it four new changes that include: a weather forecast toggle, an alarm sync option, the ability to change temperature units, and a centered home clock.

Starting with the weather forecast toggle, it appears the app lets you choose to enable or disable weather forecasts when setting up an alarm. If the function is enabled, you’ll be presented with details on the weather for that day when you dismiss the alarm.

The next change adds a new option to the settings, allowing you to sync your alarms. Specifically, it’s a setting that syncs alarms between your phone and the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2. Apparently, the setting works with Wear OS 3 on the first-gen smartwatch and on Wear OS 4 on the second-gen device.

There’s also an option to change temperature units. So, if the local weather feature is set up, you can go into the settings and change the units to whatever you prefer (e.g. °F to °C). If you try to use this feature, Rahman says it takes you to Android 14’s new regional preferences page. And as you may notice in the screenshot above, the home clock is now centered instead of being left aligned.

Google Clock version 7.6 is starting to roll out now. The update is not yet widely available, and it seems the weather feature is only appearing on Pixels with the new Pixel Weather app preinstalled, which comes with the Android 14 QPR1 beta.

