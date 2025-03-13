Google apologizes for Chromecast outage, but where's the official fix?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has emailed Chromecast owners to acknowledge the ongoing casting outage and apologize for it as it works on a fix.

Users can try out workarounds while they wait for the official fix to roll out.

The Chromecast fiasco has been going on for a few days now, with users of the second-generation Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices being unable to cast content for that long. There are workarounds to get your Chromecast working again, but you’ll still have to wait for the official fix whenever it arrives. Google is aware of the issue and is now apologizing to users for the inconvenience.

Redditor SaucyCheddah has shared the email they received from Google, apologizing for the issues with their Chromecast.

The email points to the Nest Community page for further updates but falls short of explaining the issue, advising the user not to factory reset their device, or even mentioning the existence of unofficial workarounds. The Nest Community page does say that users should not factory reset their device, but given how common factory resetting is as a troubleshooting step, this warning should have made its way to the email, too.

Google’s update on Tuesday mentions that they have identified the issue and are working on a fix. It also re-acknowledges the issue with factory resetting non-functional Chromecast devices.

When can you expect a fix for the Chromecast issue? Google has not mentioned that, but users who have independently investigated the issue suggest it could take more than a week (and maybe even a few weeks) before Google can roll out a fix.

As a result, many users are gravitating towards unofficial workarounds to get their Chromecast back to a working state. This includes enabling the Bypass Device Auth option in the Cast Debug settings and even backdating their phone to allow Chromecast to be set up properly.

Have you received the email from Google? Have you tried out the workarounds? Let us know in the comments below!

