Google may have accidentally leaked the remote of a new Chromecast

TL;DR The latest Android TV 14 beta includes a video that shows off the outline of a new TV remote.

This TV remote is similar to the one included with the Google Chromecast with Google TV but with more buttons on its surface.

One of these buttons would be a star button that the user can customize to open a favorite app or switch TV input.

The Google Chromecast with Google TV is one of the better Android TV streaming boxes you can buy now. It’s not due for a refresh per se, but new features and new hardware are always appreciated. We’ve heard of Google working on a new Chromecast with Google TV at the beginning of this year, but leaks have slowed since then. But it seems that the product is still underworks, as the company may have accidentally leaked the new remote of this new Chromecast with Google TV.

Prolific Android expert Mishaal Rahman spotted a video in the latest Android TV 14 beta. This video shows an outline of a remote. The outline is similar to the current remote of the present generation Google Chromecast with Google TV. But the button layout is different, with more circular single buttons, two oblong double buttons, and a new star button.

For comparison, this is what the current generation remote looks like:

The new star button is said to be used for a “magic button” customization setting on Android TV 14. Users would be able to choose whether they want the button to open a favorite app or view and switch inputs for TV or other devices.

If we are allowed to speculate, some of the extra buttons could be for partnered streaming services. Streaming services pay license fees to have their branding appear on a remote, as this vastly improves user discoverability. With more buttons on the surface of the remote, more streaming partners can be onboarded with a larger licensee fee pool, which could help bring the cost of the device down.

The original 4K Chromecast with Google TV launched in September 2020, while the 1080p variant launched in September 2022. It remains to be seen when Google finally decides to launch this new Chromecast with Google TV refresh. The Pixel 8 launch could be the perfect time for it, just saying.

