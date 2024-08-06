Google finally has a successful long-term product, so now it's killing it

TL;DR Since 2013, Google has launched seven generations of Chromecast devices.

In the last 12 years, the Mountain View firm has sold more than 100 million Chromecast devices globally, making it one of Google’s most successful hardware products.

Google has launched the new Google TV Streamer, and it plans to move over to the new hardware over the long term.

Do you remember when the first Chromecast device launched in 2013? The key-sized device was meant to replace traditional TV boxes and give you a smart TV experience at a time when TVs did not have built-in apps to stream content. Unsurprisingly, this device took off and became synonymous with Google’s brand over time. Since then, Google has launched seven generations of Chromecast devices, each more powerful and capable than the last.

Over this 12-year period, Chromecast evolved from a simple casting device to a complete home entertainment hub that integrated various Google services. This evolution not only kept Chromecast relevant in a competitive market but also propelled it to become one of the most successful products Google has ever released.

As part of the Google TV Streamer announcement, Google has also announced that it has sold over 100 million Chromecast devices globally. This is almost twice the 55 million sales figure that Google had shared back in 2017. Growth has been slow, but that is despite stiff competition from smart TVs that remove the need for a Chromecast in the first place — making Chromecast’s success all the more impressive.

As impressive as Chromecast sounds, it has lost ground in recent years to other streaming sticks and boxes. A recent survey report from Parks Associates mentions that Roku is the most popular brand of streaming media players, followed by Amazon. The sample size is low, at 8,000 American households, but it shows that there is a competitive market that Google and others can compete in.

Parks Associates via PR Newswire Parks Associates’ recently released Tech Ecosystem Dashboard reveals Roku is the most popular brand of streaming media players, followed by Amazon.

Given the changing landscape of streaming technology, Google is betting on the new Google TV Streamer, which doubles as a smart home hub, thereby elevating your streaming experience and smart home capabilities to a whole new level.

Google’s long-term focus is on this new hardware. The company has shared that sales of the older Chromecast models will “selectively” continue in stores that already carry them. Since Google has ended production of the Chromecast, these will only be available while supplies last.

The Google TV Streamer is its most advanced media streaming device yet, featuring a sleek design, more storage and RAM, and a faster CPU. It has an integrated smart home panel that lets you do everything from adjusting the lights to checking your security camera footage directly through your TV or via voice commands through the remote. The device will be available for sale, starting September 24, on the Google Store as well as via other retailers.

