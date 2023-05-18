Google Chrome will start detecting URL typos and suggest websites

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced new accessibility features coming to its products.

The Chrome browser is getting a feature that will detect typos in URLs.

The feature is available now for Chrome on desktop.

If you didn’t know, today is Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Earlier this week, Samsung recognized the day by announcing an update coming to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Now it looks like Google is also bringing accessibility improvements to its products, including Google Chrome.

On the company’s blog, Google revealed it’s introducing a slew of new accessibility features. Arguably, the most interesting feature mentioned in the blog was a URL typo detector coming to the Chrome browser.

According to the tech giant, when typing a URL in the address bar, Google Chrome will detect typos and suggest websites based on the corrections. Google says this increases accessibility for “people with dyslexia, language learners, and anyone who makes typos.”

The feature is said to be available now on desktop and will come to mobile in the coming months. However, the feature doesn’t appear to be live yet, at least not when we tried it on our browsers.

Additionally, the company announced that Live Caption is expanding its availability. Live Caption is a feature that provides real-time captions for anything with sound. The feature now comes with a captions box on Android tablets. It will also allow you to type back responses during calls and have the response read aloud to the other caller. And Google is adding support for French, German, and Italian and expanding access to the Pixel 4 and 5 and to other Android Devices.

A few other notable reveals were a new text-to-speech experience coming to Wear OS 4, a change to the wheelchair icon in Google Maps, and AI-generated image alt text and captions.

