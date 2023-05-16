Samsung is upgrading Ambient Sound on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

We’re only a couple of days out from Global Accessibility Awareness Day. To celebrate the occasion, Samsung is enhancing a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature that should prove useful to people who are hard of hearing and the average user alike.

Today, Samsung announced that it will be upgrading the Ambient Sound feature on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Previously, the feature offered three levels of customization. The new enhanced version of Ambient Sound will add two additional levels of amplification.

According to the tech giant, the University of Iowa’s Hearing Aid and Aging Research Laboratory held a clinical trial for the feature to test its efficacy.

Their research concluded that Galaxy Buds2 Pro significantly improved speech perception in those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. A similar trial conducted by Samsung Medical Center also found that the Galaxy Buds2 Pro could be an effective tool to help those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to better communicate in a quiet place.

In addition to the new amplification levels, Samsung is also adding a few customization options. Once the update arrives, users will be able to adjust the volumes of the left and right bud independently. Users will also be able to select the tone range from soft to clear across five different stages. Finally, Samsung announced an Adapt Ambient Sound feature that will allow users to better tune the level of clarity to their ears.