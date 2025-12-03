Google just announced 2025’s best Chrome extensions — which ones are you using?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed its top Chrome extensions of 2025, highlighting a shift toward AI companions that sit inside your workflow.

Add-ons like Monica and Sider stole the show, allowing users to chat with PDFs, summarize web pages, and draft content without ever leaving their current tab.

Not everything is AI-first: Adobe brings Photoshop-style editing straight into Chrome, and Phia simplifies shopping by auto-comparing prices in the background.

There was a time when web browsers simply let you view the internet. Those days are long gone. In 2025, the browser effectively morphed into a proactive operating system of its own, powered by a surge in on-device and cloud-based AI. Google has now rounded up its favorite extensions of 2025, and the list paints a very clear picture: extensions are becoming the real engine of Chrome.

It’s not surprising that most of Google’s top extensions this year are AI browsing companions. In 2025, developers focused on adding intelligence to our daily routines. Monica and Sider stand out by combining chat, summarization, and writing tools right in your workflow. You can talk to PDFs, quickly summarize long webpages, and draft text without switching tabs or managing multiple windows.

HARPA AI takes things a step further by connecting AI with web automation. Instead of refreshing product pages or tracking updates yourself, HARPA monitors changes and price drops for you. And if you want clearer writing, Quillbot remains the top choice for rewriting and grammar.

Google’s 2025 selections also show how much our work and learning habits have evolved. Note-taking extensions have grown from basic transcription tools to full meeting assistants. Fireflies.ai and Bluedot can record, transcribe, and summarize your virtual calls, letting you focus instead of typing notes. For students, QuestionAI acts as an on-demand tutor that explains tough concepts without judgment, while eJOY helps you learn new vocabulary as you browse.

What is your favorite Chrome extension of 2025? 15 votes Monica 27 % Sider 7 % HARPA AI 0 % Quillbot 20 % Fireflies.ai 0 % Bluedot 20 % QuestionAI 7 % eJOY 0 % Adobe Photoshop 13 % Phia 0 % Something else (elaborate in the comments) 7 %

Not everything in this year’s lineup is strictly AI, though. Some are about creativity and convenience, areas where people still want a personal touch. Adobe’s partnership with Chrome now brings Photoshop-level editing tools into the browser. For shopping, Phia is the extension you keep for those moments when you want to compare prices. It runs in the background and finds the best deal with a single click.

If you want to update your browser before the new year, you can find all these in Google’s Favorites of 2025 collection on the Chrome Web Store.

