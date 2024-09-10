You will soon be able to sync tab groups in Chrome for Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome will soon recommend pages users may want to revisit on the New Tab page.

Google has also announced that it’s finally bringing tab group support to Chrome for iOS.

Tab group syncing, which rolled out for desktop last year, will soon be available on Chrome for Android and iOS as well.

Google is introducing a new feature to Chrome that will suggest pages users may want to revisit based on their browsing history on other devices. In addition, the company is finally bringing tab groups to Chrome for iOS, three years after the feature first landed on Android.

In a blog post announcing the features, Google says that the new suggested pages feature will proactively recommend pages users may want to revisit on the New Tab page. It will utilize users’ browsing history on other devices to offer relevant suggestions, and the suggested page will appear as a new card titled “Continue with this tab.”

Google notes that this feature won’t require users to bookmark pages or remember the exact URL, and it will make it incredibly easy for users to continue their browsing session on another device. This feature will initially roll out to a small number of users as an experiment before a wider release on Chrome for Android, iOS, and desktop.

As mentioned earlier, Chrome for iOS will also support tab groups in the coming days. The feature will let users organize tabs into groups and give each group a custom name and color for quick identification.

Chrome for Android and iOS will also get support for tab group syncing, which rolled out on desktop late last year. This feature will let users save tab groups and access them on other devices. Tab group syncing will gradually roll out to Android users in the coming weeks, and Google says that the feature is also “coming soon” to Chrome for iOS.

