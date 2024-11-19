Poll: Should Google merge Chrome OS and Android?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We just reported that Google plans to merge Chrome OS into Android in a bid to beat the iPad. This comes after previous confirmations from the company that Chrome OS would embrace more parts of Android.

Do you think merging Chrome OS into Android is the right move or a bad decision altogether? Let us know by taking our poll below! You can also leave a comment if you’d like to explain your opinion.

Should Google merge Chrome OS into Android? 334 votes Yes, I'm optimistic for this move 56 % Yes, but I don't trust Google to pull it off well 26 % No, it's not the right move 17 %

On the one hand, a unified operating system would be a more efficient use of company resources. This could enable faster updates across the board, faster development of new features, and more seamless cross-device connectivity. This could also enable more desktop-class apps on Android and a host of other capabilities.

Then again, Google has a bad track record when it comes to maintaining new software and services. There’s a reason why the Killed By Google website is continuously updated to this day, although Chrome OS and Android are way bigger and much older than killed projects like Google Podcasts and Stadia. The company’s Fuchsia operating system also saw plenty of hype as a multi-device OS, but it turned out to be a less ambitious project focused on smart displays and speakers. And then there’s the sheer complexity involved in a project like this.

