Chrome gives you another reason to use it for online shopping

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced a new Chrome feature that allows users to easily gain insights into a store’s reputation and product quality.

The tool provides an AI-generated summary that pulls data from Google Shopping and other review sites.

The feature is limited to users in the US.

Even if you’re a prolific online shopper, it can be difficult to figure out exactly which stores you should and shouldn’t trust. One way to do this is to check the store’s reviews on Google to see what other customers have to say about it. Luckily, Google is now making this easier to do, so you don’t have to leave the site you’re browsing to see its reviews.

In a post on the Google blog, Chrome Product Manager Archit Agarwal announced a new feature for the browser that lets you see reviews for a store by using the site information tool.

“We’re introducing store reviews to Google Chrome in the US to make your online shopping experience safer and more efficient,” Agarwal wrote.

Google

Users in the US can access this feature by clicking on the icon to the left of the site address. The tool will bring up an AI-generated summary of reviews, along with the ability to view all the customer reviews in a new window.

The feature doesn’t only use data from Google Shopping, but also insights from popular review websites. The AI-generated summary covers aspects like the store’s customer service, product quality, shipping, pricing, and returns policy.

This will make it easier to quickly obtain information about a store’s reputation. The move follows other improvements to the browser that make it an appealing option for online shoppers. For example, Google’s shopping insights feature makes it easy to track the price of a product you’re interested in. But since these features are limited to certain regions, you might want to use Chrome extensions to bolster the browser’s functionality in the meantime.

Follow