Google Chrome on mobile gets new search tools, personalized shortcuts, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is enhancing the mobile search experience with new features for Chrome on Android and iOS.

Among the new features are expanded Chrome Actions for local businesses and personalized address bar shortcuts.

The tablet address bar is getting redesigned, and trending search suggestions are expanding to iOS.

Google has announced several new features coming to its Chrome browser on Android and iOS, aimed at making mobile browsing as efficient and user-friendly as desktop browsing. These updates, which are partially part of the M126 rollout this week, include enhancements in search, navigation, and personalized content delivery.

The first big update is the inclusion of new Chrome Actions, which can now let users interact directly with local businesses from their search results. For instance, searching for a restaurant might offer quick buttons to call them, get directions, or read reviews, etc. This feature is currently live on Chrome for Android and is expected to arrive on iOS in the fall.

Google has also introduced a revamped address bar for Chrome on iPads and Android tablets, taking full advantage of larger screens. Unlike previously, when the address bar dropdown would cover the entire screen, the updated design ensures that the website remains visible beneath it, making it easier for users to navigate back to the site they were viewing.

Chrome is also getting a new shortcut suggestions feature, which brings a personalized touch to the address bar on both Android and iOS. This functionality learns from users’ browsing habits and suggests shortcuts based on commonly typed phrases. Google demonstrated with the example of a user who frequently types “schedules” to access the City Metro website, and the site now appears higher in search suggestions.

Google also announced that it is extending the trending search suggestions feature to Chrome on iOS. The feature was already available on the Android version of Chrome and displays a list of trending searches below the address bar when you open a new tab.

Additionally, live sports cards are now integrated into Chrome’s Discover Feed for both iOS and Android, providing real-time updates on game scores for followed teams or leagues.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments