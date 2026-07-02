Google Chrome could be fixing one of the most annoying flaws with extension installs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new feature that will make extensions easier to spot after installing.

The feature is a toggle that activates automatic pinning of new extensions to the toolbar.

The toggle is being tested in Chrome Canary.

When you install new extensions in Chrome, it’s easy to forget about them. That’s because they always end up hidden in the extensions menu right after installation. Some will even take you to an onboarding page after installation to remind you to pin the extension’s button to your toolbar so you don’t forget. A new feature found in Chrome Canary may help solve this problem.

Spotted by Windows Report, Google is testing a new toggle in Chrome Canary. This toggle will allow you to enable or disable automatic extension pinning in the browser. The feature has reportedly been in development since March, but the underlying code is now there in Chrome Canary.

What's your favorite Chrome trick? 311 votes Reading mode! 31 % Listen to this page (prev. Read Aloud). 7 % Switch to Desktop view. 13 % The built-in language translator. 13 % Sync'ed Recent tabs with my other devices. 9 % Tab groups. 6 % All of the above. 16 % Other. Tell us in the comments. 5 %

If you decide to enable the feature, all newly installed extensions will be automatically pinned to your toolbar for quick access. Switching the toggle off means you’ll need to pin extensions manually. In the current version of Chrome, there is no way to auto-pin extensions.

As the toggle is still in testing, it’s unclear if and when this feature could roll out to Chrome. It would definitely be nice not to have to manually pin new extensions all of the time.

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