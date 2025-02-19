Chrome for Android could soon have your back when you download shady apps

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome for Android could soon scan your downloaded APK files for malware.

This would add another layer of protection as Google Play Protect already scans apps before you install them.

Google already offers Play Protect on Android phones, which automatically scans apps for malware. Now, it looks like Google is adding another layer of defense when sideloading apps.

MSPowerUser reports that Chrome for Android will soon be able to scan APK files for malware. Google is testing the feature as a flag in Chrome Canary for Android, and we were able to see it too. Check out the screenshot below.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

“Check the APK downloads on Android for malware,” reads an excerpt of the flag. In other words, Chrome will scan your newly downloaded APK files to ensure their safety. However, the feature doesn’t seem to be working right now.

This would be a welcome layer of protection for Android phones as Play Protect typically scans these files before you install them. Play Protect also periodically scans your installed apps to make sure they’re all safe. So being able to scan APK files as they’re downloaded would be very convenient.

