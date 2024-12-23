Google doesn't want to sell Chrome and Android, proposes swapping Google bloat for other bloat

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The DOJ wants Google to sell Chrome and make significant changes to Android to address its search monopoly.

Google is proposing alternative remedies that offer more flexibility to browser and device makers.

Remedies proposed include more flexibility in setting the default search engine and decoupling other Google apps from being preloaded alongside Search or Chrome.

The US Department of Justice recently called for Google to sell Chrome and make significant changes to Android (or sell it as an alternative) to tackle Google’s monopoly in online search. Google obviously isn’t happy with such a proposal, as these sweeping changes would fundamentally alter the tech landscape, for better or for worse. Google is now proposing remedies that are still comprehensive and address the issues but aren’t as allegedly overreaching as the DOJ’s proposals.

Google intends to appeal the Court’s decision on Search’s monopoly, but the legal process requires the company to file proposed remedies that best respond to the decision. Google is doing so, and it is broadly outlining the remedies for people to understand.

As part of the remedies, Google agrees that browser companies like Apple and Mozilla should continue to be free to deal with the search engine they think is best for their users. It is suggesting a proposal that gives them additional flexibility across different platforms and browsing modes. For example, Apple could have a different default search engine for iPhones and iPads. It also suggests that browser companies can change their default search provider every 12 months.

Further, Google suggests that device makers can have additional flexibility in preloading multiple search engines and preloading any Google app independently of preloading Search or Chrome. Google says this will give phone makers additional flexibility and rivals like Microsoft more chances to bid for placement.

When you decode the business and legal jargon here, the proposal essentially suggests that phone makers would be free to replace existing Google apps with alternatives from competitors, whoever gives the most money. You’d end up with bloat on your phone anyway, and most likely with ones with a stronger monetization strategy, likely to the disadvantage of end users.

Google is also proposing a mechanism to ensure compliance with the Court’s order without giving the US government extensive power over the online user experience.

Google is stressing that it is not proposing these changes lightly, and they do impact how it does business with its partners and how it impacts consumers. However, these remedies would better address the Court’s findings without seemingly putting privacy and security at risk.

