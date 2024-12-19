Chrome may be deploying a new tool to combat scammers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A Chrome Canary flag appears to be a new scam detection feature.

The tool uses AI to analyze the intent and branding of sites to assess threats.

Microsoft recently introduced a similar system for its Edge browser.

As online scams evolve and become more sophisticated, big businesses continue to develop new scam detection methods. Google has already rolled out a new AI-powered scam detection system to its Pixel phones, and there are now indications that it is exploring the use of AI to tackle this issue in its Chrome browser.

A new Chrome flag in Canary, an experimental version of Chrome, was highlighted by X user Leopeva64. The flag suggests that the browser will use AI to analyze the content and intent of websites in an attempt to detect fraudulent activity. This follows Microsoft’s recent introduction of a ‘scareware blocker’ for its Edge browser to detect scams using machine learning.

The Chrome feature, labeled ‘Client Side Detection Brand and Intent for Scam Detection,’ purports to use a large language model (LLM) to assess the branding and purpose of web pages. It aims to identify suspicious sites that may mimic legitimate brands or attempt to steal personal information. By running the analysis locally on devices, the feature avoids privacy concerns associated with cloud-based solutions.

Canary is a testing version of Google Chrome that lets developers and tech enthusiasts try out experimental features before they’re released to the public. These features are accessed through flags, which are hidden settings for enabling tools that are still under development.

This AI-driven scam detection is still in the experimental phase, and there’s no guarantee it will make it to the stable version of Chrome. However, if rolled out widely, it could be a useful tool for enhancing security for everyday users.

