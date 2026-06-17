Google is testing adding an AI Mode shortcut right in Chrome's toolbar

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing an AI Mode button for the Chrome toolbar.

When the button is clicked, it will open a side panel alongside the current page.

The feature is currently being tested on desktop and mobile.

If you want to use Search’s AI Mode, Google has made it so there are plenty of ways to do so. Clicking on the AI Mode tab while in Search is the direct way. However, there are also shortcuts in the omnibox and in the search bar when you open a new tab page. As if the feature wasn’t prominent enough, Google is working on one more way to access the tool.

Spotted by the folks over at Windows Report, Google appears to be testing an optional AI Mode button for the Chrome toolbar. The feature was discovered in the desktop version of Chrome Canary. However, it was also spotted in Chrome Canary for Android.

It can be found by activating a flag and following these steps: Open Chrome Canary and go to chrome://flags Enable “Contextual Tasks Pin Button In Toolbar” Open a new tab page Click on the Customize button Find Toolbar and enable Google Search AI Mode

Once the AI mode button is visible in the toolbar, you can click on it to open a side panel. Here you’ll be able to dive deeper into the current page you’re on. You’ll be able to ask questions and add files as you please.

It appears that Google has yet to nail down a name for the button. “Browse with AI” or “Google Search AI Mode” are believed to be possibilities. However, the company could choose something completely different in the final version.

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