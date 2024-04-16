Google is making a convenient change to Play Store purchases

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced a small but handy change to the Play Store’s biometric verification feature for purchases.

You’ll no longer be required to enter your account password when setting up the feature for the first time.

Google has offered biometric support for the Play Store for almost 10 years now, allowing you to use your fingerprint, face, or another form of biometrics to approve purchases. Fortunately, the company is making a tweak to this functionality in the name of convenience.

Google sent an email to users (including ourselves) confirming that you won’t need to enter your Google account password after first setting up biometric verification for purchases on the Play Store.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The company also urged users to enable biometric verification for every purchase on the Play Store (as opposed to only requiring verification every 30 minutes).

Either way, this change isn’t something you’d benefit from every day. But it’ll still be handy for those times when you upgrade to a new phone, allowing you to quickly get biometric verification up and running for app store purchases.

Not seeing the change just yet? Well, the tech giant notes that this change will take place in the “coming weeks.” So you might have to wait a short while to see it on your end.

Comments