Gemini in Google Calendar is getting so good at scheduling meetings, interns will be out of work

It can now compare everyone’s availability for you. If only it could make coffee.
2 hours ago

Google Calendar logo on smartphone with other items stock photo (1)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Gemini in Google Calendar can now suggest meeting times that work for all attendees.
  • The feature compares calendars, working hours, and conflicts, making it well-suited to group meetings.
  • If multiple people decline an invite, Calendar can now suggest a better time to reschedule.

The way it’s progressing, Google will soon know when your meeting is before you do. Back in October, it introduced the Help me schedule feature, which helped you suggest sensible meeting times based on your availability and the context of an email. That was useful, but it still left you to find out if the time worked for the other party. This latest update takes a bigger step by figuring out when everyone is actually free.

According to a new Google Workspace update, Google is rolling out smarter suggested meeting times directly inside Google Calendar. When you’re creating an event, you’ll see a Suggested times option that uses Gemini to scan attendee availability, working hours, and existing conflicts, then surface the time slots that make the most sense for the whole group — assuming you have access to those calendars. Unlike October’s email-centric approach, this version skips Gmail entirely and works straight from Calendar.

Google is also using Gemini to smooth out rescheduling. If several attendees decline an invite, Calendar will now show a banner suggesting a new time when everyone is available, letting you update the meeting with a single click instead of starting from scratch.

The feature is enabled by default for eligible Workspace accounts, including Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and users with the Google AI Pro for Education add-on. Rapid Release domains already have access, while Scheduled Release domains will begin seeing it from February 2, with rollout taking up to 15 days.

