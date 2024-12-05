Google could finally fix a major Calendar flaw (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar is adding support for editing birthdays and anniversaries.

Users will be able to change the date and include/hide the year.

Tapping on the edit button will inform the user that the edit will also be applied to the Reminder in the Contacts app.

It can be hard to remember all the important dates in your life, like birthdays and anniversaries. Putting these dates on your Google Calendar through the Contacts app can make life a little easier. But if you ever need to edit those dates, you’ll be out of luck. Google could soon make a change to the Calendar app that will allow you to freely edit those dates.

The Contacts app has a feature called Reminders that allows you to add important dates to Google Calendar. Currently, if you add a birthday or anniversary to Calendar through the Contacts app, you won’t be allowed to edit these Reminders. This can be a pain in the butt if you ever find the need to change something about the event.

Hiding in the Calendar app (version 2024.48.0-701770040-release), we found evidence that Google is working on making Reminders editable. What we noticed first is that the birthday/anniversary Reminder will now tell you it was added from Google Contacts.

In the screenshots above, you’ll also see there’s an edit button (pencil icon) in the top right corner. Tapping on this button will allow you to change the date, as well as include or hide the year. If you make a change, a popup will inform you that the edit you made will also update the Contacts app.

With this new functionality, it should make it easier to manage these things from both Calendar and Contacts apps.

