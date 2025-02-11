Google Calendar not working? Here's how to fix it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As the majority of the world uses Gmail, it should be no surprise that Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendar services. This means many of you will be affected id anything goes wrong with it. If Google Calendar isn’t working for you, here are some solutions you should try.

How to fix Google Calendar

Editor’s note: These steps were put together using a Google Pixel 8a running stock Android 15, an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.6.1, and a custom PC running Windows 11. While it’s a great base, not all handsets and software versions are built equally. Depending on your device brand and software, the steps might differ slightly.

Google Calendar not working — Fixes for Android and iPhone

Restart your device Many phone problems can be fixed by restarting a device. This can give your smartphone a clean start without misbehaving apps, random bugs, and other issues that could be causing problems. It’s an easy and quick fix that only takes a minute or so.

How to restart an Android phone: Press the side and volume up buttons simultaneously Tap the Restart option.

If you’re using an iPhone, the process is very similar.

How to restart an iPhone: Press and hold the side and either the volume up or volume down button simultaneously for a few seconds. Use the slide to power off option. Note: Apple doesn’t allow you to take screenshots of the power menu, so we can’t show you the steps visually.

Check your internet connection You might not be able to reach Google Calendar due to connection issues. When Calendar isn’t working, you should first check your internet connection to see whether you’re using Wi-Fi or data.

Try to search for something on Google to see if you can access the internet. Sometimes, you might be connected to a Wi-Fi network without internet access. This could be due to various reasons. Maybe you forgot to pay your bill, or there’s an outage. But if you can visit websites other than Calendar, the connection isn’t to blame.

How to make sure you’re connected to the internet on Android: First, open your browser, go to Google.com, and search for anything. If you get results, the internet isn’t the problem. If the internet isn’t working, open your Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Go to Internet and check if you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network. Also, go into SIMs and make sure Mobile data is enabled. If you want to turn roaming on, tap on your main SIM and enable Roaming; just check your plan to see if this will incur extra charges.

How to make sure you’re connected to the internet on your iPhone: You can also use any browser to go to Google.com and see if the internet is working. If you have no connection, go into the Settings app. Go into Wi-Fi and see if you’re connected to the internet. Likewise, you should go to the main Settings menu and tap on Cellular. Make sure Cellular Data is toggled on. You can also tap on your main SIM and toggle on Data Roaming. Just check your plan first to see if this will incur any extra charges.

If you’re having issues with your Wi-Fi connection, we have a full guide on what to do if your phone won’t connect to Wi-Fi.

Update the operating system Although it’s small, there’s a chance that if you find Google Calendar not working, it could be caused by a dated version of Android. These also often come with bug fixes and performance improvements, which might help the cause.

How to update Android: Open the Settings app on your phone. Go to System. Tap on Software updates. Select System update. Tap on Check for update. You’ll be notified if there’s an available update. Follow instructions.

How to update iOS: Launch the Settings app. Go into General. Tap on Software Update. The system will look for new iOS versions. If given the option, select Download and Install.

Clear the app’s cache and data The following fix on this list is to clear Google Calendar’s cache and data. The former deletes temporary data, while the latter removes all app data, including the login info and settings. Google Calendar runs on the cloud, though, so don’t worry. All your calendar data will sync back later.

How to clear app cache on Android: Open the Settings app on your smartphone. Go into Apps. Select See all apps. Find the Calendar app and go into its options. Select Storage & cache. Hit Clear cache and Clear storage. Check if Google Calendar works.

Sadly, you can’t clear the storage or cache on iOS. The only real way to accomplish this is to uninstall and reinstall an app.

How to uninstall an app on iPhone: Find the Google Calendar app. Tap and hold on to the Google Calendar icon. Tap on Remove App. Hit Delete App. Confirm the action by selecting Delete. Go to the Apple App Store and reinstall Google Calendar.

Check your date and time settings Although it sounds weird, the date and time settings could be the reason for your Calendar-related issues. If you don’t set them correctly, Google’s servers might have trouble syncing with them.

How to set the date and time settings on Android: Go to the Settings app on your phone. Select System. Tap on Date & time. Toggle on Set time automatically. Toggle on Set time zone automatically. It might also help to turn on Use location.

How to set the date and time settings on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into General. Select Date & Time. Toggle on Set Automatically.

Update the Calendar app The last thing you can try if you see Google Calendar not working is to update the app on your device.

How to update Android apps: Open the Google Play Store app. Tap on your profile icon, in the top-right corner. Tap on Manage apps & device. Go into Updates available. Check the list and see if Google Calendar has an available update. Tap on Update next to it. Alternatively, you can select Update all to take care of all updates.

How to update iPhone apps: Launch the Apple App Store. Tap on the profile icon, in the top-right corner. Scroll down to the Upcoming Automatic Updates section. Look for Google Calendar and tap on Update next to it. You can also hit Update All to take care of all app updates in one sweep.

Google Calendar not working — Fixes for PC (Chrome browser)

Update Chrome If you can’t check Calendar in Chrome, try updating the browser.

How to update Chrome: Click the three-dot menu icon in the Chrome browser. Select Help. Click on About Google Chrome. Chrome will let you know if there’s an available update. If there is, it should start automatically. You may be asked to restart the browser. Click on Relaunch, if requested.

Check your internet connection As with the Android version described above, your internet connection might be the root of the problem. Try performing a Google search, or visit a random website to see if it loads. If it doesn’t, take a look at your connection settings to make sure everything checks out. You can also reset the router or call your ISP if that doesn’t help. However, if the connection is established, the search for the proper fix continues.

How to make sure your computer is connected to the internet: Visit a random website to check if your internet is working. Go into the Network & internet section within the Settings and see if you’re connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Reset the router if you’re having problems. There’s usually a button for that, but you can also unplug it, wait for some seconds, and plug it back in. If your internet is working, and you still can’t access Google Calendar, move to the next step.

Check extensions There are some helpful Chrome extensions available, but some of them can do more harm than good. To figure out whether or not one of them is to blame for your Calendar-related problems, try using Google Calendar in incognito mode. Extensions don’t work in incognito mode. So, let’s test that first, and then we can move on to deleting extensions.

How to fix extension issues on Chrome for PC: To go into Incognito mode, click on the three-dot menu button. Select New Incognito window. Check if calendar.google.com works. If it does, an extension could be the problem. Click on the three-dot menu button. Highlight Extensions. Select Manage Extensions. Find the Chrome Extensions you installed around the same time the problems started. Delete them by pressing the Remove button. Check calendar.google.com after each attempt.

Clear cache and cookies If you can visit Calendar in incognito mode but can’t get it to work in the regular version of Chrome, despite deleting all the extensions, cleaning the cache and cookies is the way to go.

How to clear Chrome cache, cookies, and other data: Open Chrome and click on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Select Delete browsing data. Under Time range, select All time. Check Cookies and other site data. Check Cached images and files. Click on Clear data.

FAQs

Can I check if Google Calendar is down? There’s a possibility your device isn’t the issue. Google has its status page, which you can use to check if Google Calendar is down.

Can I use Google Calendar on any device? Google Calendar is available on most platforms. It’s available for Android and iOS. Additionally, you can use a browser to access it from any device. Supported browsers include Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari.

Can I sync my Google Calendar to the native Apple Calendar app? Yes. You can sync your Google Calendar to Apple’s Calendar app. There’s no need for Google’s official app. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Calendar > Accounts. Select your Gmail account, or add it. Make sure Calendars is toggled on.

Can I get help from Google to fix Google Calendar? Google has a Google Calendar Help Center, where you can get aid from experts.

Why is Google Calendar drag and drop not working? This has become a common issue for smartphone users in recent years. It seems to most commonly affect OnePlus users. The most common fix is to disable Screenshot Services in the Accessibility settings.

