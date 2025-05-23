Google's making it easier to publicly share calendars right from your phone (APK teardown)

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Right now, Google Calendar only lets you publicly share calendars via the web, but new mobile support appears to be in the works.

When a calendar is public, anyone in the world can see it, and it can be found through Google Search.

Users can control what details are visible to the public.

Life gets very busy and hectic, which is why having a calendar to manage all of your appointments and events is one of the best things you can do. You’re also likely to be a Google Calendar user if you have a Google account and want your calendar accessible from any device. But if you want to share your calendars publicly for certain things, you may have noticed that it’s impossible to do unless you’re on the web version.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

But that’s changing soon, as we triggered an early look in Google Calendar (version 2025.20.0–760372935-release) that makes it possible for users to publicly share calendars. Prior to this, Google Calendar on Android and iOS, only has an option to share specific calendars with people and groups. If you wanted to make a calendar public, you’d have to use the web version.

The web interface for publicly sharing a calendar. The web interface when choosing what event details the public sees.

You may be wondering what the difference is between sharing with certain people compared to publicly. When a calendar is publicly shared, it’s visible to anyone in the world, and it can even be found through a Google search. But if you share with certain people or groups, only those people can see the calendar.

Still, even with a publicly shared calendars, the owner can still control what the public sees: See only free/busy (hide details)

Show all event details

The toggle for publicly sharing a calendar. Blank permissions popup option when enabling a public calendar on mobile.

The option for making a calendar public will show up in the settings inside each calendar that you’ve created. When the public setting is toggled, a permissions popup should appear with the two aforementioned options. However, we weren’t able to see these options just yet, and we can only hypothesize that Google is working on it and will add the relevant code string to do so.

Public calendars are handy, but typically has very specific use cases. A public calendar would be useful for things like school events, clubs and organizations, and even in-game events for mobile games and the like. So if you’re often having to create public calendars and would rather be able to do so from your phone, this is going to be a welcome feature.

