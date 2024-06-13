Google Calendar will finally let you hide certain holidays (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar will give users more granular control over which holidays they see.

The settings will provide two new options: “Hide this holiday” and “Selected holidays.”

The new options will be available in the app and on the web.

If you want to hide an individual holiday in Google Calendar, you’re out of luck. You can only choose to show every holiday or only the public ones. But soon, Google will give users more granular control over which holidays they see.

Currently, it’s impossible to individually pick and choose what holidays are presented in your calendar. If you go into settings, you’ll only be given two options: show “Public and other holidays” or “Public holidays only.”

In Android version 2024.23.0-641736842-release, Google Calendar gains an option called “Hide this Holiday.” This feature will enable the user to pick specific holidays they don’t want to see on their calendar. This could help to reduce the amount of clutter users would see when going into their calendar view.

We also came across a second new option called “Selected holidays.” It’s not exactly clear what this feature does, but we assume this would allow you to select a number of holidays and only show those days.

Both new options are expected to be available in the app and the web version of Google Calendar. However, the features have yet to go live.

