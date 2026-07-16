Google Calendar will finally let you set up new focus time, right from your phone

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar allows Workspace users to set “focus time” for minimal distractions.

While you can edit focus time sessions on your phone, creating new ones currently requires Calendar on desktop.

Google now appears to be working to bring the option to make new focus time sessions right to your phone.

Who among us couldn’t use a little more focus in our lives? With a seemingly endless source of distraction no further than our phones away, sometimes it takes a concerted effort to make sure that you’re really putting all your attention on the tasks that need it most. Google Calendar already offers a “focus time” mode to help out with just that, and right now it looks like Google’s preparing to make it even easier to work with.

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Focus time works by letting you block off time in Calendar where you don’t want any distractions: no incoming chats, no meeting requests, no nothing. Any requests you do get can just be automatically declined, leaving you free to get done what you need to.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

If none of this sounds familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that — so far Google has restricted access to Workspace users on things like business and education plans. But it’s still a very handy tool for those who can take advantage of it — and it’s about to get even better.

Right now, you can only set a new focus time period when you’re using Google Calendar through its desktop web interface. While you can edit and delete focus time through the Calendar app on Android or iOS, you haven’t been able to add a new period.

Well, taking a look at the changes present in version 2026.27.0-946652271-release of Google Calendar for Android, that doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case for much longer. This isn’t active in the app just yet, but we’ve been able to convince it to give us an early look at a new option for creating new focus time sessions, right from your phone:

As you can see, a new “Focus time” chip appearing above the floating action button for adding Calendar entries would allow users to start adding these time blocks to their schedules, without requiring a visit to Google Calendar on a desktop PC.

Currently this just appears to be in its early stages, and we haven’t been able to complete the needed workflow from Android phones. But just seeing that option even preparing to be added to the list gives us hope that Google is finally working to correct this Calendar oversight.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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