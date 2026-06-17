Google Calendar finally expands event colors with a full RGB picker

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar is expanding the number of available colors for event personalization.

Users will be able to select from 24 default colors.

Additional colors can be accessed through the full RGB color picker.

One way to personalize the events you create in Google Calendar is to assign a color. Doing so can help you visually organize different events, such as holidays, doctor appointments, and so on. While the available colors have long been limited to only 11, Google has finally decided to open up the color palette.

In a blog post, the company announced that Google Calendar users will now have access to more than 11 event colors. Starting today, you’ll be able to choose from up to 24 default color options. If you still haven’t found the right color for your event, there’s now a full RGB color picker. Through this color picker, Google says you’ll have access to up to 200 custom colors.

The expanded default colors and the color picker will be available on both the web and mobile apps. It will also be available in the Calendar API.

As mentioned earlier, the rollout is starting today. The update is coming to Google personal account owners, in addition to Workspace customers and Individual subscribers. Google notes that it could take longer than 15 days for feature visibility.

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