Want Google to build the features you need? Just start a tech company

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Calendar on the web has a new feature.

Users can now duplicate events.

The feature was added after Stripe co-founder John Collison directly requested it on social media.

Google has rolled out a new feature for Calendar on the web. While that new feature should come in handy to a lot of users, the more interesting aspect of this rollout is how it happened.

Earlier this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a new feature is live for Google Calendar on the web (h/t TechCrunch). That new feature allows users to easily duplicate events. “This feature is now live for everyone on Google Calendar on the web – thanks for the suggestion,” Pichai wrote.

In this social post, Pichai is specifically thanking Stripe co-founder John Collison for his suggestion. Last month, Collison tagged Pichai in an X post and requested that Google Calendar add an option to duplicate events, a feature that exists in many other calendar apps. Collison specifically asked “Could we get Ctrl-click on Google Calendar to duplicate events, like many native calendar applications have?”

It’s not often that you see a company as big as Google quickly implement a feature at a single user’s request. Nor do you often see the CEO of that company putting on their customer service hat. But I guess being the co-founder of a large fintech company probably buys you some sway.

After this announcement, commenters playfully asked if Collison could make more suggestions. Box CEO Aaron Levie joked, “John, can you ask for Waymo to work on El Camino through the peninsula? Thanks!”

