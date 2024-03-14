Google Maps and Search will now show you latest social media posts from businesses

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Businesses can add social media links to their Google Business Profiles, which appear on Google Search and Google Maps.

Google Business Profiles with already linked social media accounts might see their latest social posts automatically surface on Google.

Ever wondered what’s going on behind the scenes at your favorite local shop or if that new yoga studio is hosting any workshops? Google is making it easier to stay in the loop with businesses you care about. A new feature on Google Maps and Search integrates social media posts directly into Business Profiles.

This means you can see the latest updates from your favorite businesses, whether it’s a new product launch at a local clothing store, a special promotion at a nearby gym, or a client testimonial for a handyperson service – all right within Google Search.

The update, first spotted by industry publication Search Engine Journal, aims to give consumers a richer experience by showcasing a business’s online presence and activity right alongside key details like contact information and reviews. Businesses that have already linked their social media accounts to their Google Business Profiles (GBP) might see their latest posts automatically surface on their profiles.

While Google Business Profiles have traditionally offered essential details like addresses and operating hours, this update allows businesses to create a more dynamic online hub. The new feature should seamlessly pull in recent posts from various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. These posts will be displayed in a dedicated section titled “Social media updates” at the bottom of the Business Profile.

Google has published detailed instructions on how to format social media links for Google Business Profiles. Businesses can also find information on adding, editing, and removing social media links from their profiles through the same support channel.

This update offers a win-win situation for both businesses and consumers. Businesses gain valuable screen space to promote themselves without any additional effort, while consumers can get a more holistic view of a business’s online presence and potentially discover special offers or events advertised on social media.

While this feature holds great promise, it’s currently only available in select regions and for a limited number of Business Profiles. However, with its potential to enhance the online experience for both businesses and consumers, a wider rollout seems likely in the near future.

