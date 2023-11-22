Google Bard is getting smarter, now better understands YouTube videos

Google Bard might not be as good as ChatGPT in many ways, but it’s getting there. As an example, Google announced today that Bard will now offer a deeper analysis of YouTube video content, which could be very useful.

To be clear, Bard could already analyze YouTube videos from a previous update in September . However, this did not involve actual examinations of the video content and the ability to interpret that content for detailed queries.

In an update to the Bard changelog, Google briefly described Bard’s new YouTube ability and included an example of what’s possible:

We’re taking the first steps in Bard’s ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires.

This ability to ask specific questions about a video could be invaluable. Another good example of what’s possible could be asking what specific tool is being used in a DIY repair video or the particular location of a travel video.