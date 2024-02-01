Google Bard's latest update turns your words into AI images

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Bard can now generate AI images for free.

Bard-generated images will be digitally watermarked to help differentiate them from human artwork.

The latest update to Bard also brings Google’s Gemini Pro AI model, previously available only in English, to over 40 languages.

Google Bard, the AI-powered digital assistant, has just taken a notable step forward in its capabilities. The company announced today that Bard can now generate images alongside its language processing skills.

Image generation in Bard will be available for free in most countries globally and is powered by Google’s updated Imagen 2 model. Users can now generate custom visuals based on descriptions provided to Bard. From simple concepts to intricate scenes, Google promises that Bard delivers ” high-quality, photorealistic outputs.”

However, to differentiate Bard-made AI images from human artwork, Google will embed digitally identifiable watermarks at a pixel level.

The latest update to Bard also brings Google’s Gemini Pro AI model, previously available only in English, to over 40 languages and more than 230 countries and territories, marking a significant milestone in Bard’s accessibility worldwide. Google says Gemini Pro enhances Bard’s understanding, reasoning, summarizing, and coding abilities.

The company is also expanding Bard’s double-check feature to over 40 languages, allowing users to verify the accuracy of the AI’s responses by evaluating content from across the web.

