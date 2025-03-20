Google could revamp Android’s backup settings with a sleek new look (APK teardown)

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

Google has a decently robust backup and restore solution through Google One. This system taps into your Google account storage to back up your device data, allowing you to restore it on a future Android device. For the most part, users don’t have to regularly peek under the hood in Settings > System > Backup, as Google takes care of regular backups. However, it’s a good habit to check occasionally, and for those of you who do, Google is working on refreshing the Backup page with a new UI.

Google Play Services v25.11.32 beta includes code for a redesigned Backup page. We managed to activate it to give you a good look at it ahead of its upcoming release:

The upcoming UI is a work in progress, as it is missing some options, such as backing up over a limited data connection. Still, it’s a cleaner interface that eliminates irrelevant backup details, especially since you cannot tap to expand the entries in the current UI anyway. We could not expand the “Other device data” entry in the upcoming UI as it would crash, but we reckon it could be expanded to show further details.

The redesigned Backup page is not currently live. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

