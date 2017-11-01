With Google Assistant available in eight languages through Google Allo and four languages on its own, Google‘s virtual assistant could definitely benefit from additional language support when used by itself. That benefit looks to come to further fruition today, as Google announced that Google Assistant is now available in Spain.

This is not the first time that Spanish users have been able to play around with Google’s virtual assistant – Google Assistant has lived inside of Google Allo in Spain since May 2017. Google presumably used that time since to fine tune Google Assistant as much as possible before announcing its standalone debut in order to carry a conversation in Spanish, which is where we are today.

Editor's Pick Easily build apps for Google Assistant with Google Actions There is no denying that Google Assistant is a fantastic virtual assistant with some really great features and very natural interactions. From checking facts on the web, to setting timers, to launching apps, and sending …

The good news is that Google Assistant remains mostly the same in Spain as it is in other regions. For example, you can check the traffic, ask for the time, play some games, convert currency, and search flights, among a litany of other queries and requests.

Currently unknown is whether Google’s Actions on Google platform is available in Spain as well. For those unfamiliar, Actions on Google is a program that allows developers to build apps for Google Assistant. The platform allows Google to more directly compete with Amazon’s Alexa and its wide array of “skills.”

For now, though, at least Google Assistant is available in Spain with support for Spanish. The virtual assistant is already available on newer phones like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, with wider rollout to phones running Marshmallow, Nougat, or Oreo finishing in the next few weeks.