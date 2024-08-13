Forget Google Assistant, Gemini is the new default assistant for the Pixel 9 line

TL;DR Gemini is the default assistant for the Pixel 9 line.

However, users will have the option of reverting to the legacy Assistant at any point.

Those who purchase a Pixel 9 Pro device will also be able to access Gemini Advanced for free, for up to a year.

The Pixel 9 series is remarkable for a lot of reasons, including the improved camera tech, enhanced durability, and, of course, the further integration of Google’s Gemini AI platform. However, this time, Gemini won’t just be available in the background — rather, it will take center stage as the default assistant.

So, what does this mean for Google Assistant, the Mountain View tech giant’s long-standing virtual assistant? Well, the good news is that you still have the option to go back to what Google describes as its “legacy assistant” at any point. That said, given that Gemini is going to continue adopting more and more of Assistant’s capabilities, you likely will have fewer reasons to revert.

Gemini’s capabilities as the default assistant

If you’ve toyed around with Gemini in the past, you likely already know just how powerful it is. As the go-to assistant on Pixel 9 devices, Gemini — with your consent, of course — will be able to leverage its capabilities to access your Gmail account, Drive folders, and Calendar, to name a few, to tackle complex tasks.

But it’s as secure as it can get, so you don’t have to worry about Gemini sending your data or queries over to a third-party provider. Additionally, one thing we’re especially excited about with Gemini is its ability to support free-flowing conversation. This enables you to have a fairly natural conversation with Gemini, which means you’ll get to interrupt it, change topics, or delve deeper into certain topics — like you can when speaking to or chatting with another person.

To accommodate these capabilities, Pixel 9 devices have a certain portion of the RAM reserved for Gemini. While this dedicated memory is crucial to Gemini’s ability to manage tasks and interactions, one thing to note is that switching back to Google Assistant will not free up the reserved RAM.

Pixel 9 Pro users get access to Gemini Advanced

Want to take your digital, AI-powered assistant to the next level? With Gemini Advanced, you can! If you purchase a Pixel 9 Pro device (9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, or 9 Pro Fold), you’ll have access to Gemini Advanced for free for a whole year. That’s plenty of time to explore your AI assistant’s advanced capabilities.

Want to purchase one of the Pixel 9 devices to test out Gemini’s capabilities and how they differ from the usual Google Assistant experience? Pre-order yours today via the Google store or online retailers.

