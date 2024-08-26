Google app could be getting a handy search recall shortcut (APK Teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new floating popup has been discovered in the Google app version 15.34.32.29.arm64 beta.

This shortcut allows the user to quickly repeat their last search query without re-typing it.

The popup appears for only a few seconds and can be manually dismissed if not needed.

Alongside launching its most refined flagship phones to date, Google is continually experimenting with new features to enhance the Google Search experience. One such feature, designed to simplify repeating searches, could soon be coming to the Google app.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

During our latest tinkering with the Google app version 15.34.32.29.arm64 beta, we stumbled upon a new floating popup shortcut currently tucked away under flags. The premise here is quite simple. When users perform a search through the Google app or via the search bar on the Pixel Launcher’s home screen, the Google app will display the same search query as a rounded popup, as seen in the video below.

The popup is there for just a few seconds and can be dismissed with a tap, making it both handy and unobtrusive. This quick shortcut could be particularly useful in scenarios where users are multitasking, get interrupted mid-search, or simply want to quickly revisit a previous query without retyping it.

Currently, this feature is only accessible in the beta version of the Google app. However, given its potential to enhance the user experience, we can anticipate that it will be rolled out to the public in the near future.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments