Google is optimizing Android's core to make your phone feel faster

TL;DR Google is introducing a new optimization trick to make the core of Android run faster by studying how phones are actually used.

The new system analyzes real-world app usage and then reorganizes Android’s code so the most frequently used parts run more efficiently.

This could result in faster app launches, smoother performance, and better battery life on Android devices over time.

Google is introducing a new optimization trick for the Android kernel, the very core of Android, that could help make phones faster and more efficient.

The company’s Android LLVM toolchain has announced it is bringing Automatic Feedback-Directed Optimization (AutoFDO) to the kernel, implementing lessons learned from real-world smartphone usage into how Android is built. Let’s try and break down what this really means.

The Android kernel is one of the most important parts of the operating system. It sits at the core of Android and manages communication between the CPU, apps, and hardware. According to Google, the kernel accounts for roughly 40% of CPU time on Android devices, so even small improvements here can have a noticeable impact on real-world performance.

When software is compiled, a tool called the compiler prepares the code so your phone can run it. It essentially turns code written by a developer into instructions your phone’s processor can understand. During this process, it also decides how to arrange and optimize that code so it runs as efficiently as possible. However, these decisions are based on general rules and educated guesses rather than on how people actually use their phones.

AutoFDO changes that by letting the compiler learn from real-world usage. To collect this data, Google ran tests in a controlled lab environment using Pixel phones. The tests simulated usage by launching and interacting with the top 100 most popular Android apps, while profiling tools tracked which parts of the kernel were used most often. The system then identifies which parts of the code are “hot” (frequently used) and optimizes the kernel around them.

When the kernel is rebuilt with this data, the compiler can make smarter decisions about how the code is organized. This allows frequently used parts of the system to run more efficiently.

Google says the improvements can translate into faster app launches, smoother performance, quicker app switching, and potentially better battery life.

“We have seen impressive improvements across key Android metrics,” the team noted.

Google is currently deploying kernel AutoFDO in the android16-6.12 and android15-6.6 branches — the versions used by recent Android versions — with plans to expand it to future kernel versions.

Over time, Google wants to apply these optimizations to more parts of the kernel, including extra system components and the hardware drivers that phone makers add for things like cameras and modems.

