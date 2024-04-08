Google is pushing Gemini into another app on your Android phone (Updated)

Update: April 8, 2024 (3:20 AM ET): In our original article below, we presumed that Gemini would be an experience within the Google app without replacing Assistant as a whole on your Android phone. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. The tipster has now clarified to Android Authority that even when you use the upcoming Gemini toggle in the Google app, you will be greeted with a page asking for your permission to switch from Assistant to Gemini. If you’ve already opted in to use Gemini before, you won’t see this permission. The crux of the matter is that no matter how you use Gemini on your Android device, it will replace Assistant.

Original article: April 8, 2024 (1:20 AM ET): Google launched a dedicated Assistant-replacing Gemini app on Android in February. However, it seems the search giant is not yet done “Gemini-fying” your Android phone. If you haven’t downloaded the Gemini app before, Google is planning to give the AI chatbot prime real estate inside the Google app.