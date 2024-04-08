Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google is pushing Gemini into another app on your Android phone (Updated)
- The Google app for Android is all set to gain a Gemini toggle.
- The new feature will allow Android users to use Gemini without downloading its dedicated Android app.
Update: April 8, 2024 (3:20 AM ET): In our original article below, we presumed that Gemini would be an experience within the Google app without replacing Assistant as a whole on your Android phone. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. The tipster has now clarified to Android Authority that even when you use the upcoming Gemini toggle in the Google app, you will be greeted with a page asking for your permission to switch from Assistant to Gemini. If you’ve already opted in to use Gemini before, you won’t see this permission. The crux of the matter is that no matter how you use Gemini on your Android device, it will replace Assistant.
Original article: April 8, 2024 (1:20 AM ET): Google launched a dedicated Assistant-replacing Gemini app on Android in February. However, it seems the search giant is not yet done “Gemini-fying” your Android phone. If you haven’t downloaded the Gemini app before, Google is planning to give the AI chatbot prime real estate inside the Google app.
According to tipster Assemble Debug‘s findings (via Piunikaweb), Android users will soon see a Gemini switch inside the Google app on their devices. This is similar to how Google offers Gemini on its iOS app. Toggling to Gemini within the Google app lets you start an interaction with the AI by typing, talking, or sharing an image. So essentially, you move away from the traditional Google Search and Discover interface to the Gemini interface.
The new option in the Google app for Android actually makes sense for users who want to try out Gemini but don’t want to lose Google Assistant functionality. Currently, if you download the Gemini app on your Android device, you have to opt-in to remove Google Assistant and use only Gemini as the primary AI guide on your phone. A toggle to use Gemini within the Google app will overcome this restriction.
There’s no word on when the feature will roll out to the Google app for Android, but thanks to the above video shared by the tipster, you can see how it would function.