Google finally puts phones running 10-year-old Android out of their misery

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has phased out Play services support for Android 6.0 Marshmallow, with Android 7.0 now required for this core function.

This caps off a nearly 11-year run for Android 6.0, longer than any other Android version has been supported by Google.

While core functions like calling and texting will still work, Android 6.0 devices will miss out on security updates, leaving them vulnerable to cyber threats.

Given that Android phones have been around for nearly two decades now, there comes a time when Google has to end support for one of its older software versions. For a couple of years now, Google Play services has been supported on devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer. That has changed over the past few weeks, with Google deciding to retire this software version after a nearly 11-year run.

A thread on Reddit highlights this relatively recent development, while also pointing to the Google support page that now lists Android 7.0+ as the software requirement for Play services to operate. We were able to view snapshots of the support page from June, which mentions Android 6.0 and up being the requirement.

All of this suggests that Google has quietly removed Play services support for Android 6.0 sometime in the past few weeks. Some further digging online reveals a recent Facebook post from the main account of Android game Art of War 3: Global Conflict, warning players that support for devices running Android 6.0 will end soon. That post was from earlier this month, and the changes seem to have taken effect since then.

This news is undoubtedly disheartening for people who continue to use a smartphone that runs Android 6.0. However, they can take some comfort in knowing that Android 6 has been supported for nearly 11 years, making it the longest supported Android version in the platform’s history.

As the Reddit post also notes, the YouTube app now requires Android 10 and up. This can be sidestepped to some extent on Android 6.0 by using a compatible browser and accessing YouTube from there. However, contrary to the user’s claim, Gmail still supports Android 6.0+.

Despite some available workarounds to keep your Android 6.0 phone running, it’s always a good idea to be using a device with currently supported software. While core functions like calling and texting will continue to work, not receiving the latest Play services updates can leave your phone susceptible to new, unpatched security vulnerabilities that could expose your personal information to cybercriminals.

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