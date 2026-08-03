Google could take another page from Apple's AirDrop for Android's Tap to Share

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Services v26.30.31 code shows Google is refining the upcoming Tap to Share feature to mirror Apple’s AirDrop process.

Users will be able to transfer files directly from the share sheet by bringing two phones together, bypassing the manual Quick Share selection and reducing the number of taps required for a transfer.

Google is also testing a dedicated toggle within settings to let users completely disable Tap to Share.

Google is refining its upcoming proximity-based file transfer feature to make sharing between Android devices even quicker. Following our initial look at Android’s upcoming Tap to Share UI, code in the latest Google Play Services update reveals that Google could let users bypass manual target selection entirely, allowing them to trigger transfers by simply bringing two phones together straight from the standard share sheet. Furthermore, for those concerned about unexpected transfers, Google is working to add a toggle to completely disable Tap to Share and stick to the Quick Share basics.

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Within Google Play Services v26.30.31, we’ve spotted Google working on a new toggle that can completely turn off Tap to Share. We managed to activate the toggle before its release to give you an early look:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Google is also working to improve the Tap to Share experience before the feature launches. Currently, on Android, sharing a file requires users to tap the Share button in their file manager (or another related app) and then select the Quick Share option.

In the future, with Tap to Share, users will be able to skip selecting the Quick Share option. When the share sheet appears after tapping the Share button, users can simply tap their device to the recipient’s device to start sharing.

This is very similar to how AirDrop works on iPhones, where users have to tap their iPhones together after selecting the Share button.

This reduces one step involved in the sharing process and makes it feel more seamless.

Google hasn’t announced Tap to Share for Android yet. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more about it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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