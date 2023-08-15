Google's AI will now summarize lengthy articles into key points

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is upgrading its generative AI-powered Search experience.

Google’s AI will now be able to summarize some articles and provide definitions to words you hover over.

Google’s AI will also make it easier to understand and debug AI-generated code.

About three months ago, Google launched its experimental Search Generative Experience (SGE). Since then, the company has updated it with new improvements, like adding videos to some of its generated overviews. The latest upgrade, however, focuses on making it easier to engage with complex content.

Today, Google is rolling out what it calls an “early experiment” in Search Labs called “SGE while browsing.” The feature is available in the Google app on Android and iOS, and will be coming to Chrome on desktop eventually.

SGE while browsing will reportedly summarize articles into a list of AI-generated key points so you can quickly consume the main topics of the article. Links will also be generated so you can go directly to what you’re looking for on the page. In addition, there will be an “Explore on page” option that will show questions the article answers and allow you to jump to the relevant section to learn more.

Google

The tech giant says its “aim is to test how generative AI can help you navigate information online and get to the core of what you’re looking for even faster.” However, this feature will only work on some websites you visit. According to Google, the feature only works on articles that are considered freely available to the public on the web.

To use the tool, you can opt into the SGE experiment. But Google says it’s also available as a standalone experiment in Search Labs.

Google

In addition to this announcement, Google revealed two other upgrades to SGE. One of the upgrades will allow you to hover over certain science, economics, history, and more terms to get a definition and see related diagrams or images on the topic. This feature has no launch date, but is said to be rolling out soon.

The other upgrade is meant to help new and experienced coders easily understand and debug AI-generated code. Now segments of code in overviews will be color-coded with syntax highlighting. This will reportedly make it faster and easier to identify elements. Like SGE while browsing, this feature is available starting today.

