Google has new ideas on how to save money while shopping online

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has begun rolling out its AI-powered tool that lets you try on new clothes.

Additionally, it is bringing an advanced price tracker in Shopping results that alerts you every time the price of a saved product drops below a specified value.

In the coming fall, it will also allow users to use AI Mode to get inspiration for outfits and interior design.

In addition to rolling out AI Mode to all users in the US, Google showcased its AI-powered Try It On feature a few months ago at I/O 2025. As the name suggests, the feature allows you to visualize how a particular piece of clothing would look on your body. Today, Google is starting to roll out Try It On in the US, along with price alerts to notify you when the prices of specific products.

Both of these features are part of Google’s AI-enhanced shopping experiences. Of the two, Try It On uses generative AI to analyze the shape of your body and then render the new attire on top. You don’t need to capture new images every time, as the feature lets you upload an existing photo and generate pictures of yourself in new clothes using it.

Google

Besides clothes listed on Google Shopping, the feature lets you try out clothes even from image results in Search. Besides visualizing clothes, you can also store the pieces you like or share versions of yourself in specific clothing with friends.

In addition to its try-on tool, Google is adding price tracking functionality for products in Shopping results. When you see a product online, you can tap “track price,” followed by a specific quantity you’re looking to buy, along with the maximum price you would be willing to pay. Google will alert you as soon as the price drops to a suitable amount matching your criteria. This feature is also rolling out first in the US.

Google

Previously, Google also teased an agentic functionality where it would proceed with automatic transactions from your Google Pay account without your active participation. However, automatic payments have yet to be enabled.

Finally, Google has iterated that it will soon bring a visual catalog of inspiration for more apparel and interior design with the AI mode in Search. With this feature, you will be able to look up styling inspiration based on specific themes, locations, or events. The functionality is slated to go live sometime in the fall this year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.