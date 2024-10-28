Google's AI Overviews will be invading more users' search results this week

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding AI Overviews to over 100 additional countries.

AI Overviews is getting support for more languages, including English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

When Google Search’s AI Overviews launched in May, it was initially only available in select countries. Google is now greatly expanding access to the AI search summary tool.

Today, Google announced that the AI feature that gives you a snapshot of information at the top of the results page will be coming to many more users starting this week. Back in August, the company added AI Overviews support in the UK, India, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil. Now the tool will be available to over 100 additional countries and territories. If your country wasn’t previously on the list, you can check if your country is one of the new additions on Google’s support page.

What would an expansion like this be if more languages weren’t supported? On that front, the tech giant says AI Overviews now has support for languages like English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. So a user in the US who prefers Spanish can now get AI Overviews in that language.

Google claims that this latest expansion will give AI Overviews more than 1 billion users every month. When AI overviews first launched in May this year, the feature stumbled out of the gate, making some high-profile mistakes. Since then, however, Google has continued to fine-tune the tool, most recently launching in-line links that appear directly within the text of AI Overviews.

