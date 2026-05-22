Google's AI Overviews are so confused, it can't tell if you're looking something up (Update)

Update: May 22, 2026 (3:13 PM ET): A Google spokesperson has responded to our request for comment with the following statement:

We’re aware that AI Overviews are misinterpreting some action-related queries, and we’re working on a fix, which will roll out soon

Original article: May 22, 2026 (3:08 PM ET): One of the most commonly used features in Search is its built-in dictionary. When you search for a word, a box will appear at the top of the results offering the definition. Since its introduction, AI Overviews have taken over this role. While it still works most of the time, it appears to be struggling with certain words at the moment.