What's worse than ads and AI? Ads in your AI, so Google is testing it

Google has begun showing ads in AI Overviews to mobile users based in the United States.

It’s unclear when and if this controversial change will expand to more markets.

Google first launched AI Overviews back in May, providing eligible users with quick answers generated based on multiple sources. So, those residing in supported locations get concise, AI-generated answers on top of Google’s usual search results. To monetize this feature, Google is now integrating ads into AI Overviews on Android phones.

Twitter user @jamesfgibbons shared a screenshot displaying the new Google AI Overview ads. Search Engine Land notes that this change is currently limited to mobile users in the US. So, those based in other countries or using desktop computers will seemingly not see sponsored results in the AI Overviews section just yet. Instead, the advertisements will continue appearing in other parts of the webpage, as usual.

The outlet mentions that Google could be testing AI Overview ads with a limited number of users. So, even if you’re a US-based mobile user, your AI-generated search results may continue to be ad-free. It remains unclear whether the search giant will roll out this addition on desktop or across more countries anytime soon.

While this type of promoted content will certainly irritate certain users, advertisers may appreciate its strategic location. The relevant ads live right under Google’s AI-generated results and generally include brief descriptions, eye-catching thumbnails, and price tags. This makes it hard for affected users to miss them and may increase promoted site visits. If these ads are a dealbreaker for you, you could always turn off AI Overviews in Google Search.

