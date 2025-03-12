It's looking more likely that Google will once again release smart glasses

Google

TL;DR Google is in talks to acquire AdHawk Microsystems, known for its low-power eye-tracking technology.

The acquisition could significantly boost Google’s Android XR platform and hardware development.

This move signals Google’s renewed interest in AR/VR devices, possibly leading to new smart glasses. In its Project Astra demo last year, Google has already demoed an unreleased pair.

Thanks to the Apple Vision Pro and the Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, there’s renewed interest in AR-XR-MR devices. Google is re-entering the field with Android XR, and it’s partnering with Samsung for the Project Moohan headset. However, it seems that Google has greater ambitions that could possibly culminate in the company releasing its own headset and smart glasses.

Bloomberg reports that Google is in final talks to acquire AdHawk Microsystems, a company that makes eye-tracking technology. The report suggests that Google could buy the Canadian startup for $115 million. The AdHawk staff could join Google’s Android XR team if and when the deal closes. Google recently also bought HTC’s XR division for $250 million.

AdHawk has created chips, hardware, and software to enable advanced eye tracking. It offers this tech to other manufacturers to allow them to create devices that can determine where a user is looking. AdHawk’s USP is its low-power eye-tracking component, which can analyze a user’s corneas and pupils quicker than rival sensors. The startup has also developed glasses called MindLink.

Eye-tracking is a feature that is vital for all augmented reality and virtual reality headsets. Google’s foray into the AR-VR segment started with Google Glass, but the product was eventually discontinued. Google has allegedly spent years testing new glasses prototypes, and low-power eye-tracking could help bring those designs to market. Coupled with Android XR and help from AI, the next product from Google is in a better spot to get traction from consumers and businesses than Google Glass ever could.

Deals like these give us more hope that Google will develop hardware to complement its Android XR platform. We’ve also spotted a pair of demo smart glasses in Google’s Project Astra showcase, so there’s something cooking here. Is it finally time for Google Glass v2?

