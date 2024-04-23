Google's 4K Chromecast is getting a refresh with a new remote

TL;DR Google will reportedly launch a new 4K Chromecast soon.

The streaming dongle will seemingly retain the same $49.99 price as the 2020 model currently on the market.

It may be announced at Google I/O 2024.

Google is reportedly getting set to launch a new 4K Chromecast with Google TV. The current model of the Android streaming dongle was released back in 2020, so this refresh is long overdue.

According to 9to5Google‘s sources, the launch of the new 4K Chromecast is imminent. That means we could see the device launch at or around the upcoming Google I/O 2024 conference set to kick off on May 14.

The new Chromecast is said to retain the same $49.99 price as the 2020 model currently on the market. However, it might be paired with a new, more capable remote.

Mishaal Rahman

The publication doesn’t discuss the specifics of the new remote, but a video spotted in the Android 14 beta last year depicted a remote similar to the one included with the current Google Chromecast with Google TV, albeit with more buttons on its surface. One of the buttons on the leaked remote appears to be a star button or “magic button” that users could possibly customize to open a favorite app or switch TV input.

Elsewhere, the new 4K Chromecast with Google TV could be powered by a more recent chipset, possibly the Amlogic S905X5 announced last year. The 6nm processor would be more efficient than the 12nm Amlogic S905X3 chip on the present Chromecast model.

There’s no word on the other specs of the upcoming device, but here’s hoping Google equips it with more storage and RAM this time around.

