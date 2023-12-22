The Gmail app now gives you an even faster way to unsubscribe (on iOS)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now offering a prominent “unsubscribe” button in the Gmail app.

Unfortunately, this feature only seems to be available on the iOS app right now.

We got word that Google was working on an easier way to unsubscribe to emails in the Gmail app. Now, the company has quietly started rolling out this solution.

We spotted a prominent “unsubscribe” button in Gmail for iOS, just below the email’s subject line but above the email content. Check it out in our screenshots below to get a better idea of the addition.

This is a more convenient way to unsubscribe from an email compared to current approaches on mobile. Users previously had to tap the three-dot menu at the top of the message window and then choose “unsubscribe,” or they had to scroll to the bottom of the email and look for the sender’s “unsubscribe” button. This new approach only requires a single tap and no scrolling. This is also broadly similar to the web version’s unsubscribe button, which is placed below the subject line and next to the sender’s details.

Unfortunately, we aren’t seeing this new unsubscribe button on Android devices just yet. That’s a shame given that Android is obviously Google’s own platform. It’s also not the first time Google has brought features to iOS before Android. A couple of the more prominent examples in this regard include the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your browsing history in the Google app, and the ability to crop your videos in Google Photos.

