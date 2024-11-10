Gmail's new search result sorting feature is now live on Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google was working on a new filter for search results in Gmail on Android.

The filter has now gone live.

Users can sort their search results by “Most recent” or “Most relevant.”

Google is making it easier to find the messages you’re looking for in the Gmail app for Android. You can now sort your search results with a new filter.

You may remember that we reported a couple of weeks ago that Google was working on a new search filter for the Android version of Gmail. This filter would allow the user to sort their search results either by “Most recent” or “Most relevant.” It appears that this feature has now been rolled out for some users.

The sort order is live in Gmail for Android for me. You can now sort search results by most recent or most relevant. pic.twitter.com/amfJZ5QOxI — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) November 8, 2024

Just as we showed off in our earlier screenshots, the filter appears just below the search bar. Tapping on the filter will bring up the two options at the bottom of the screen. There you can sort your search results in the way you like.

We also reported seeing cards at the top of the screen, which usually only appear inside shopping order emails. However, it appears that these cards did not roll out with the new filter. It’s possible that they will either roll out at a later date or not roll out at all.

Something else we recently found in Gmail on Android was an AI-powered ‘Polish’ tool to help users refine emails that have 12 words or more. We’re still waiting to see if Google decides to make this feature public.

