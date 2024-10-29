No need to polish your writing skills, Google's AI will now make you sound smarter on Gmail

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The tool helps users refine emails that have 12 words or more.

Google’s “HelpMe Write” tool is also expanding to Gmail on the web.

Google is expanding the “Help Me Write” shortcut to Gmail on the web and introducing a new “Polish” shortcut for both the web and mobile platforms.

Starting today, “Help Me Write” — Google’s AI-powered writing tool designed to assist users in drafting emails or documents more efficiently — will appear directly within the body of an email when the draft is empty, making it easy for users to generate emails from scratch using AI.

Meanwhile, the “Polish” tool is designed for Gmail drafts that have 12 or more words. As the name suggests, it allows users to automatically refine their emails with more polished, AI-generated suggestions.

Gmail on web users can access the Polish shortcut by clicking the text or pressing “Ctrl+H.” The feature is also rolling out to the Gmail Android app, and mobile users can swipe the shortcut (see above) to see a refined draft of their emails. Users will also have quick options like “Formalize,” “Elaborate,” and “Shorten” to edit the email draft in place.

Availability Google says that both Help Me Write and Polish will come pre-enabled for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business and Enterprise add-ons, Gemini Education add-ons, and Google One AI Premium subscriptions. The rollout started on October 28, 2024, and may take up to 15 days for full availability.

